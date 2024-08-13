Japanese manufacturers of moth repellents, traditionally used to protect clothes from insect damage, are introducing product innovations such as pleasant aromas and anti-mold effects to combat the shrinking domestic market.

The companies are targeting consumers in their 20s and 30s, who generally show little interest in using moth repellents, in an effort to boost demand.

The market has been diminishing as synthetic fibers, which are resistant to insect damage, have become widely used in clothing.