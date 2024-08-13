The incontinence care market, which includes adult diapers, is rapidly expanding in Japan as the nation braces for a "super-aged" society.

The country's postwar baby boomers — those born between 1947 and 1949 — are now turning 75 or older, leading to what's referred to as the "2025 problem" that is expected to strain medical and caregiving services. As demand for such services rises, manufacturers are ramping up efforts to develop a wider variety of products.

According to private research firm Intage and others, the incontinence care market grew from ¥78.3 billion ($532 million) in 2019 to ¥98 billion in 2023, and is on track to surpass ¥100 billion by the end of 2024.