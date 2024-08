Walt Disney Co. unveiled a slew of new theme-park attractions, including its first land devoted to movie villains and a doubling of its Avengers Campus in California, as part of an extensive expansion of its resorts business.

The projects were unveiled on Saturday at the company’s biennial D23 fan-club convention in Anaheim, California.

Disney announced long-term plans for its parks and resorts unit last September that included doubling capital investment to $60 billion over 10 years.