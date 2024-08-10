Chinese airlines are gaining market share on international routes, industry data shows, as foreign rivals are deterred by weak China travel demand and rising costs and extended flight times because of the need to avoid Russian airspace.

Foreign airlines, led by Western carriers such as British Airways and Australia's Qantas Airways, are pulling services or opting not to restart flights to China after the pandemic, whereas Chinese airlines are expanding overseas operations.

The proportion of international flights to and from China operated by the country's carriers is higher than before COVID-19 grounded much of global aviation and continues to rise.