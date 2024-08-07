A version of Samsung's fifth-generation high bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, or HBM3E, has passed Nvidia's tests for use in its artificial intelligence processors, three sources briefed on the results said.

The qualification clears a major hurdle for the world's biggest memory chipmaker which has been struggling to catch up with local rival SK Hynix in the race to supply the advanced memory chips capable of handling generative AI work.

Samsung and Nvidia have yet to sign a supply deal for the approved eight-layer HBM3E chips but will do so soon, the sources said, adding that they expect supplies would start by the fourth quarter of 2024.