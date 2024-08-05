Bank of Japan policy board members raised concerns about the weakening of the yen last month, pointing out the risk of a weak currency leading to higher prices, which in turn could affect consumer demand and the overall economy, according to minutes from the June policy meeting released Monday.

“A few members pointed out that, although the effects of the yen's depreciation varied depending on economic entity, at this point it was necessary to pay further attention to the negative effects of the depreciation mainly on households' real income and sentiment,” the minutes read.

Bank of Japan policy board minutes are released about six to eight weeks after the meeting.