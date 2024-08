Japan's stock rout has rattled novice individual investors who joined the market following the launch of a revamped tax-exempt investment program in the country this year.

These newcomers, who are concerned about the possibility of further stock price declines, are facing the challenge of whether to continue investing.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 stock index tumbled 2,216.63 points to 35,909.70 on Friday, its second-biggest point loss ever.