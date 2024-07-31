Japan’s factory output dropped in June, adding to signs that the economy is struggling to recover from a contraction earlier in the year.

Industrial production declined 3.6% from May, led by automakers and production machinery makers, the industry ministry reported Wednesday. That compared with the consensus estimate of a 4.5% drop. Output fell 7.3% from a year ago, but gained 2.9% in the three months through June from the previous period, suggesting it provided some support to the economy last quarter.

Separately, retail sales rose 0.6% in June from May, while they gained 3.7% from a year ago.