Toyota Motor’s global sales and output fell in the first half with sizable declines in Japan and China canceling out a resurgence of hybrids in North America.

Toyota’s global output — including that of subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor and Hino Motors — dropped 9.8% versus the first six months of 2023 to about 5 million units, according to a statement Tuesday. Worldwide sales declined 4.7% to 5.2 million.

Even though hybrid sales grew 57.2% to a record 473,000 units during the period in North America, the overall number was dragged down by a lackluster showing in Japan and China, where sales tumbled 22.3% and 10.8% respectively. That was due in large part to broad recalls of the Prius and other models, as well as intense competition from EV-makers such as China’s BYD.