South Korea’s long-held ambition of exporting its nuclear power technology got a major boost last week, potentially setting it up to be the reactor provider of choice to several countries.

State-owned Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. was chosen to build 2 multibillion-dollar reactors in the Czech Republic, beating out rivals and paving the way for Korean companies to potentially score a string of deals across the continent.

"Now a bridgehead has been established for us to export nuclear plants to Europe,” Korea’s Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Ahn Duk-geun declared after the win.