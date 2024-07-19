The Bank of Japan received a sizeable number of requests to halve monthly bond buying in coming years under a quantitative tightening (QT) plan due this month, minutes of a meeting between the bank and financial institutions showed on Friday.

A significant number of the participants also urged the BOJ to taper bond purchases gradually to avoid upending the bond market, according to the minutes of the discussions held between the central bank and bond market participants on July 9 and 10.

The findings will be taken into account when the BOJ lays out a detailed plan at its July 30-31 policy meeting on how it will slow its huge bond buying and trim its $5 trillion balance sheet.