Oriental Land, the operator of the Tokyo Disney Resort, said Tuesday it will launch Disney Cruises in Japan in the business year starting in April 2028, with a variety of Disney-themed activities and entertainment to be offered on board.

The cruise will primarily cover short distances, departing from and arriving at ports around the Tokyo metropolitan area. Packages ranging from two to four nights will be priced at ¥100,000 ($620) to ¥300,000 per person for the full voyage.

“This is a new opportunity to add another unique immersive Disney experience that will create lifelong memories for families,” Oriental Land said in a statement after signing a license agreement with Disney Enterprises earlier in the day.

Disney Cruises, which launched in the United States in 1998, currently operates five ships, with three more expected to join the fleet in the coming years, including the new Japan-based ship.

The 140,000-ton ship will involve an investment of approximately ¥330 billion. It is projected to feature about 1,250 guest rooms, accommodating roughly 4,000 passengers and 1,500 crew members.

Shipbuilding is scheduled to begin in fiscal 2025.