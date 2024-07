Of the countless meetings that China’s Communist Party holds regularly, the third plenum stands out for its potential impact on the world’s second-largest economy.

The typically once-in-five-years conclave of top officials usually deals with major economic and political policy changes.

Paramount leader Deng Xiaoping famously used the 1978 event to announce China’s opening-up and pivot to allow market forces to play a role in what was then a Soviet model of central planning.