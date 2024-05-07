Tokyo Disney Resort is opening a new ¥320 billion ($2 billion) section celebrating some of its most popular fantasy franchises — the biggest expansion yet in Japan as Walt Disney invests heavily in theme parks globally.

Located at Tokyo Disneyland’s companion park Tokyo DisneySea, Fantasy Springs spans upwards of 140,000 square meters and consists of three areas based on franchises "Frozen," "Tangled" and "Peter Pan."

The resort’s operator Oriental Land forecasts the expansion, which opens to the public June 6, will help boost annual sales by ¥75 billion and attract 29 million visitors — about the same number seen in 2019 — to the parks for the upcoming fiscal year, with 4 million coming from abroad. The two Japanese Disney parks saw total attendance of 27.5 million last year.