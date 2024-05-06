The French government will sign a wide-ranging pact with the automotive industry on Monday that sets new targets for electric vehicle sales, just as Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrives for a state visit clouded by trade tensions in the sector.

The contract between the government, French business groups and unions aims for a fourfold increase in the sale of 100% EVs to 800,000 a year in 2027. It also targets a sixfold increase for electric light commercial vehicles, to 100,000 a year.

While there’s no explicit amount specified for new subsidies, the government will repeat pledges to continue with support for EV purchases and leases. The contract also has a chapter on "ensuring our sovereignty” that includes stress testing supply chains for critical materials.