Many Bank of Japan (BOJ) board members agreed that the country's long-term interest rates should be set by markets, with some saying the central bank should at some point slow the pace of bond buying, minutes of their March policy meeting showed on Thursday.

At the March meeting, the BOJ ended eight years of negative interest rates and its bond yield control in a historical shift away from its prolonged radical stimulus program.

"With respect to yield curve control, many members expressed the view that it was appropriate for the Bank to change its framework. These members shared the view that long-term interest rates would be determined by financial markets in principle," the minutes showed.