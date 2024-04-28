As the yen continues to fall against other major currencies, the focus is on when the Japanese government and the Bank of Japan might intervene in the currency market to support the yen.

The yen hit a 34-year low past ¥158.40 per dollar in U.S. trading on Friday, weakening from around ¥155.50 before the Bank of Japan announced a decision to keep its monetary policy unchanged shortly after noon Friday in Japan.

The selling of the yen against the dollar accelerated after BOJ Gov. Kazuo Ueda told a news conference on the day that the yen's current weakness has not significantly affected Japan's underlying inflation.