The yen weakened beyond 155 per dollar for the first time in more than three decades, fueling the risk that the key level may prompt Japan to step into the market.

The yen depreciated as much as 0.4% to a session low of 155.37 on Wednesday, marking the first time since June 1990 the yen crossed the 155 level against the greenback. The yen pared the move and traded at 155.21 as of 7:27 a.m. in Tokyo on Thursday.

"Intervention risk remains high, regardless of the level,” said Win Thin, global head of markets strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman.