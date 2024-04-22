Remote working in Japan has declined after the COVID-19 pandemic came to an end as more companies returned to the office, but hybrid work has taken root among many who adopted it, according to a survey.

The percentage of employees who work remotely — either fully or partially — dropped slightly from 27% in 2021 to 24.8% in 2023 nationwide, according to a survey conducted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism. In the Tokyo metropolitan area, the percentage of such workers dropped from 42.3% to 38.1% over the same period.

The survey — which received responses from 36,228 salaried workers, among whom 5,832 have worked remotely or adopted a hybrid work model in the past year — shows a slight increase in the number of hybrid workers after the pandemic.