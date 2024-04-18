Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway priced ¥263.3 billion ($1.71 billion) of bonds in the firm’s largest yen debt deal since its debut sale in the currency in 2019, raising bets it may boost holdings of Japanese stocks.

The seven-tranche deal priced at tighter premiums than Berkshire’s deals over the past two years. It was closely watched by equity-market investors amid speculation that Buffett may be preparing for another foray into Japanese stocks. His previous purchase of stakes in trading firms provided an endorsement of the nation’s shares that helped propel the Nikkei 225 to a record high.

"This is good news for Japanese equities, and may be a buying signal for Japan stocks,” said Takehiko Masuzawa, head of equities trading at Phillip Securities Japan. "This could change the trend of Japanese equities, which have been selling off for profits.”