The 2025 Osaka World Expo could significantly boost the economic importance of the Kansai region, the chairman of the Kansai Economic Federation said in a recent interview.

The region accounts for about 5% of Japan’s gross domestic product, but “by utilizing the new technologies to be showcased at the expo as a legacy," it could possibly increase the size to 20%, said Masayoshi Matsumoto, who is also a vice chairman of the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, which oversees the preparation and operation of the expo.

For the expo to be successful, it is naturally essential to make the event itself exciting, but he noted, what’s also important is to take advantage of the legacy that will be produced.