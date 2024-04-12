Electric cars are a key part of Europe's green transition plans but the road ahead remains littered with obstacles with 10 years to go before a crucial milestone.

Despite the fact that the sale of new petrol and diesel cars will be banned in the European Union as of 2035, sales of plug-in "zero emission" vehicles have stalled in the region in recent months.

The market share for electric cars has shrunk from 14.16% last year to 12% or less since the start of this year, a drop attributed mainly to Germany's decision to abruptly halt subsidies for electric car purchases in Europe's biggest market at the end of 2023.