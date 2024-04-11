Leading technology, finance and media executives gathered at the White House on Wednesday for a state dinner honoring Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, as U.S. President Joe Biden looked to bolster security and economic ties between the two allies with the star-studded celebration.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Jamie Dimon, Larry Fink of Blackrock, Apple’s Tim Cook and Jeff Bezos of Amazon were among the business leaders attending the event, part of a guest list that highlighted the ties between the U.S. and Asia’s second-largest economy.

Jon Gray of Blackstone; Neil Bluhm, chairman of Rush Street Interactive; International Business Machines CEO Arvind Krishna; SoftBank chief Masayoshi Son and former Mitsubishi Chairman Ken Kobayashi were also attending.