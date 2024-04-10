Seven & I Holdings shares fell after the company said there were "no facts to support” reports that it plans to list or sell part of its supermarket unit Ito-Yokado, which has been under pressure to restructure in the face of intensifying competition from discount stores and online retailers.

A listing could take years to complete and the Japanese retailer is expected to hold shares in the entity, the Kyodo news agency said. The Nikkei newspaper reported that Seven & I is looking to set up a new intermediate holding company for its general merchandising chains, including Ito-Yokado and York-Benimaru. The stock declined as much as 1.9% in morning trading, reversing earlier gains, on Wednesday.

Activist investor ValueAct called on Seven & I last year to improve its valuation, calling on the retailer to embrace "bold, structural reform and pursue it with urgency.” The Tokyo-based convenience store giant has taken some steps, including considering closing stores.