Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said authorities won't rule out any options in dealing with excessive yen moves, repeating his warning that Tokyo is ready to act against the currency's recent sharp declines.

But he stopped short of describing the yen falls as excessive.

"We don't look at currency levels in judging whether the moves are desirable or not. It's important for currency rates to move stably reflecting fundamentals," Suzuki told a news conference on Tuesday, when asked about the yen's slide near the psychologically important ¥152 level against the dollar.