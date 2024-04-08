Daihatsu Motor said on Monday it will streamline the way it reports on development and certification to its parent Toyota Motor, as the compact carmaker seeks to overcome a safety test certification scandal.

The move comes more than a month after a new president from Toyota took up the reigns at Daihatsu, facing the daunting task of putting the small-car unit back on a growth track.

Daihatsu will still be commissioned by Toyota to handle actual vehicle development, the company said in a statement that redefined itself as a "mobility company centred on mini vehicles."