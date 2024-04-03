As Japan becomes more serious about revving up its startup industry, more investors and accelerators are beginning to pay closer attention to the country’s startup scene — especially in Tokyo.

But even though the capital is full of startup energy, it still has a long way to go before it can match rivals such as Silicon Valley, London and Beijing.

According to Startup Genome, a U.K.-based company that specializes in researching and developing startup ecosystems, one thing that Japanese startups need more of is globalization.