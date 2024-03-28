South Korean influencer Chomad, with over a million followers on Instagram and nearly 780,000 on YouTube, is quite an influential figure when it comes to traveling.

So when he recently posted about his visit to a place in Japan that’s not very well known even among locals, it piqued the interest of many of his followers.

In the video, which has garnered over 37,000 views on YouTube and more than 24,000 likes on Instagram, Chomad is seen visiting a small village where he grills fresh seafood with a group of ama — Japanese female divers who collect seafood from the ocean by free diving without the aid of modern equipment — at the eponymous Ama Hut, an outdoor seafood grill they operate in Mie Prefecture.