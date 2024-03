It took 80 days. But for the airline industry, enough was enough.

A revolt by U.S. airline bosses helped topple Boeing's top leadership including CEO Dave Calhoun this week, capping weeks of pressure after the freakish Jan. 5 blowout of a door plug on an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 passenger jet, people familiar with the discussions said.

With the company's major U.S. customers agitating for a boardroom meeting without Calhoun, Boeing's board preempted their demands with a major upheaval.