Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has shown off new chips aimed at extending his company’s dominance of artificial intelligence computing, a position that’s already made it the world’s third most valuable business.

A new processor design called Blackwell is multiple times faster at handling the models that underpin AI, the company said at its GTC conference in San Jose, California. That includes the process of developing the technology — a stage known as training — and the running of it, which is called inference.

The Blackwell chips, which are made up of 208 billion transistors, will be the basis of new computers and other products being deployed by the world’s largest data center operators — a roster that includes Amazon.com, Microsoft, Alphabet’s Google and Oracle. Blackwell-based products will be available later this year, Nvidia said.