Low pay, few labor rights and dangerous working conditions — for millions of European gig workers, it can be a rough job. But a deal thrashed out by EU ministers this week aims to address one of their biggest headaches: management by algorithm.

Drivers and delivery riders for online platforms such as Uber and Deliveroo say the opaque nature of algorithmic management tools can result in random job assignments and performance ratings, and even account deactivation — hitting their earnings and morale.

While Monday's watered-down deal to boost gig workers' employment rights fell short of unions' demands, they hailed the Platform Work Directive's provisions for greater transparency over algorithmic management systems as a crucial step to protect European workers from machine-made decisions.