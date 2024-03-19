The Bank of Japan on Tuesday decided to scrap the world’s last negative rate policy, introducing a rate hike for the first time in 17 years. The move follows robust pay increases that have heightened the BOJ’s confidence that a healthy wage-price cycle is taking root in Japan.

The negative rate policy, which was implemented in 2016, had been a symbol of the BOJ’s more-than-decadelong ultraloose monetary stimulus, and its end highlights how the central bank finally intends to roll back the complex policy settings crafted under previous Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda.

The BOJ had set short-term interest rates at minus 0.1% for some banks’ excess funds at the central bank, but terminated the negative rate and set a new target of zero percent to 0.1% for the overnight call rate.