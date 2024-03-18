Japan's core machinery orders fell more than expected in January on the back of a weak manufacturing sector, data showed Monday, prompting the government to downgrade its view on the indicator for the first time in more than a year.

Recent data has highlighted concerns about the sluggish recovery in the world's fourth-biggest economy.

It comes as the Bank of Japan kicks off its two-day monetary policy meeting, although core machinery orders data is unlikely to have a significant bearing on the central bank's decision, according to an economist.