Nippon Steel has said that it is determined to complete its $14.1 billion acquisition of United States Steel after U.S. President Joe Biden earlier said the company should stay in U.S. hands.

Japan’s largest steel company repeated its previous offer of an additional $1.4 billion in investment, and promised no layoffs or plant closures until at least September 2026, according to a statement on Friday.

While Biden stopped short of saying he would block the takeover, his comments on Thursday mark a rare presidential intervention in a transaction that outside an election year would have drawn less political scrutiny. Even as Nippon Steel doubles down on its bid for its iconic U.S. rival, the risk is that opposition from the White House could prove insurmountable in getting the deal done.