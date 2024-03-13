A ride-sharing service has fully begun operations in Kaga, Ishikawa Prefecture, just before the extended section of the Hokuriku Shinkansen line opens on Saturday.

The local government in the city and Uber Japan, a unit of U.S. ride-sharing service provider Uber Technologies, on Tuesday concluded a comprehensive tie-up agreement for the ride-sharing service allowing drivers who are not professional taxi drivers to give paid rides using their personal vehicles.

The city is home to JR Kagaonsen Station, the nearest train station to the popular Kaga Onsen hot spring resort, on the new shinkansen section between Kanazawa Station in the prefecture's capital and Tsuruga Station in neighboring Fukui Prefecture.