SSE Pacifico, the Japanese unit of U.K. energy group SSE, aims to develop 6 gigawatts of offshore wind farms in the country, the company's head said, as SSE looks to Japan as a focus overseas market and a regional hub.

Japan is aiming to become a major offshore wind power producer, with the government targeting 10 GW by 2030 and up to 45 GW by 2040 as part of its decarbonization push.

SSE Pacifico was established in 2021 as a joint venture, with SSE Renewables holding an 80% stake and Pacifico Energy, a local partner with a track record of developing 1.3 GW of solar power since 2012, owning the remainder.