Big Japanese companies look set to formally offer hefty pay hikes at annual wage talks with unions that wrap up on March 13, a move that will virtually cement the case for the central bank to phase out its unprecedented monetary easing in coming months.

Economists see the wage negotiations resulting in an average increase of around 3.9% in annual pay for union workers at major firms. That would be the biggest rise in 31 years and heighten expectations the BOJ would end negative interest rates by April.

The central bank has long contended that robust wage growth was a prerequisite for rolling back more than a decade of a radical monetary experiment that has aimed to lift Japan out of a protracted cycle of deflation and economic stagnation.