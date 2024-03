Nissan may bring production of its ultracompact electric vehicles in-house, five people familiar with the matter said, emboldened by the success of its Sakura model currently built by junior partner Mitsubishi Motors.

The automaker is considering moving production to its factory in Kyushu in the business year starting April 2028, said two of the people, who declined to be identified as the information was private.

Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors denied the plan.