Artificial intelligence has worked its way into numerous business sectors under the guise of improving efficiency, but in the medical field it promises to do even more: save lives.

AI Medical Service, a Tokyo-based startup developing an AI-based endoscopic diagnostic support system, is convinced of the technology’s capabilities and aims to prove its effectiveness.

Gastrointestinal cancers are a major cause of cancer death worldwide — they account for 1 in 3 such deaths globally — and the startup says this is largely due to an inability to detect them at an early stage.