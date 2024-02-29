A new theme park focusing on immersive experiences is set to debut on Friday in Tokyo’s popular Odaiba area with the aim of introducing a new style of live entertainment.

The park, called Immersive Fort Tokyo, could become a new landmark in the Odaiba district by the Tokyo Bay, as it seeks to update the typical theme park experience with 12 attractions designed to enable visitors to feel more personally involved.

One attraction called Spy Action, for instance, puts audience members in the middle of a situation where mafia and spy agents engage in a gunfight. Mafia members point prop guns at the audience and order visitors to stay back, while some are even taken hostage.