Mark Zuckerberg is poised for a packed week in Asia, with stops in Japan, South Korea and India to work on artificial intelligence services and forge ties with business and government leaders in the region.

Meta Platforms’ CEO, who’s been in Japan the past week to accompany his family on a ski trip, will meet with his company’s developers in Tokyo on Monday and Tuesday, according to a spokesperson. They’ll discuss the company’s Quest virtual-reality headsets and its large language model Llama, one of its efforts to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

On Wednesday, Zuckerberg plans to travel to Seoul to meet with partners, the spokesperson said, declining to elaborate further. He is tentatively scheduled to meet with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be named because the details are private. He’ll also meet Samsung Electronics Chairman Jay Y. Lee to discuss cooperation on AI and LG Electronics’s CEO to talk about joint development of an extended reality headset, according to local media reports.