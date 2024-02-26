Japan's Asahi Group Holdings is on the hunt for acquisition targets in the United States and elsewhere to quadruple overseas sales of its flagship Super Dry beer by 2030, its chief executive said.

The beverage giant took a step toward that goal last month when it said it was buying Wisconsin-based Octopi Brewing, which will allow it to manufacture Super Dry in the U.S. rather than importing the beer from its European factories.

For the time being, the company is looking at merger and acquisitions opportunities in emerging markets in Africa, Asia and South America, Asahi President Atsushi Katsuki said, citing an absence of good U.S. targets.