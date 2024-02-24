Jeff Bezos, Nvidia and other big technology names are investing in a business that’s developing human-like robots, according to people with knowledge of the situation, part of a scramble to find new applications for artificial intelligence.

The startup Figure AI — also backed by OpenAI and Microsoft — is raising about $675 million in a funding round that carries a pre-money valuation of roughly $2 billion, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. Through his firm Explore Investments, Bezos has committed $100 million. Microsoft is investing $95 million, while Nvidia and an Amazon.com-affiliated fund are each providing $50 million.

Robots have emerged as a critical new frontier for the AI industry, letting it apply cutting-edge technology to real-world tasks. At Figure, engineers are working on a robot that looks and moves like a human. The company has said it hopes its machine, called Figure 01, will be able to perform dangerous jobs that are unsuitable for people and that its technology will help alleviate labor shortages.