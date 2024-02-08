Who wants to live forever? As scientists and tech billionaires attempt to tackle the problem of aging and death, we discuss Japanese ideas about immortality. Later, our games writers discuss the recent Palworld-Pokemon flare up.
Hosted by Shaun McKenna and produced by Dave Cortez.
On this episode:
Elizabeth Beattie: Articles | X
Owen Ziegler: Articles
Ann-Loy Morgan: Articles
Read more/Watch more/Play more:
- “Eternal pursuits: A history of Japanese quests for immortality” (Alex K.T. Martin, The Japan Times)
- “Living until 100, if not forever, in good health” (Tomoko Otake, The Japan Times)
- “The digital beyond: Is an eternal existence within grasp?” (Elizabeth Beattie, The Japan Times)
- Reverse aging mogul discusses regimen as he strives for the biological age of an 18-year-old (ABC News)
- “Overnight smash Palworld is much more than ‘Pokemon with guns’” (Ann-Loy Morgan, The Japan Times)
Get in touch:
Send us feedback at [email protected]. Support the show by rating, reviewing and sharing the episode with a friend if you’ve enjoyed it. For a transcript of the show, visit japantimes.co.jp, and don’t forget to follow us on X!
Transcripts: Deep Dive from The Japan Times is made to be listened to. If you would like a transcript of this episode, please email us at [email protected] and we will be happy to send you a transcript.