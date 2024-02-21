As Tokyo builds up its regional security partnerships and gradually relaxes its strict defense export guidelines, Japanese companies are stepping up efforts to market and export their products, including to Southeast Asian countries — a development on full display at this year's Singapore Airshow.

From the C-2 transport plane and the P-1 maritime patrol aircraft to mobile air-defense radars, space-debris removal systems and aeromedical evacuation units — the range of products offered by Japanese firms at the largest civil and military aerospace exhibition in Asia is highly diverse and sophisticated.

The marketing push is being supported by the Defense Ministry and its Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency (ATLA). Both of them are not only exhibiting for the first time at the event but also hosting over a dozen companies at their stand.