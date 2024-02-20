The EU on Monday announced a formal investigation into TikTok over alleged breaches of its obligations to protect minors online, under a landmark new law on policing digital content.

It is the second probe into a major online platform since Brussels introduced the Digital Services Act (DSA), after targeting technology billionaire Elon Musk's X in December.

Brussels is particularly concerned that the video-sharing app owned by China's ByteDance may not be doing enough to address negative impacts on young people.