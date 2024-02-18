Volkswagen Group is reviewing the future of its joint venture in the Xinjiang region of northwestern China and another German industrial giant is starting to sell its stakes there following new international scrutiny of forced labor by predominantly Muslim ethnic groups.

Volkswagen said last week that it was in discussions with one of its main joint venture partners in China, the state-owned Shanghai Automotive Industry Corp., in the wake of allegations of human rights violations at their joint venture in Xinjiang.

The companies are examining "the future direction of the J.V.’s business activities in Xinjiang,” VW said, adding that "various scenarios are currently being examined intensively.”