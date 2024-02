Japan’s gross domestic product shrank for the second quarter in a row in the October-December 2023 period, according to the preliminary data released by the Cabinet Office on Thursday.

GDP contracted 0.4% on an annualized basis, which was lower than a forecast of a small amount of growth by economists, following a 3.3% contraction in the previous quarter.

Still, analysts caution that the data is perhaps not as bad as it seems, given solid readings from other economic indicators.