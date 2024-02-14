U.S. worker safety officials fined Elon Musk’s SpaceX $3,600 this month after an accident at its site in Washington state led to a "near amputation,” according to inspection records.

An investigation late last year found that Musk’s rocket company disregarded worker-safety regulations and standard practices at its facilities nationwide. At least 600 previously unreported injuries of SpaceX workers since 2014 were documented through interviews and government records.

SpaceX has not responded to questions about any of the incidents, including the death of one worker and the injury of another — who remains in a coma after his skull was fractured during a 2022 rocket engine malfunction. The company also did not respond to a request for comment about the new safety fine.