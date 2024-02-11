Monet Technologies, a Japanese mobility service firm partly owned by Toyota Motor, plans to test a self-driving taxi service in Tokyo's Odaiba district, starting in July, people familiar with the matter said Sunday.

The test will start with Level 2 partially automated driving technology and will examine the feasibility of Level 4 technology that provides fully automated driving under certain conditions.

The robotaxi service, partly designed to address serious shortages of taxi drivers, will use vehicles based on Toyota's Sienna minivan.

Toyota had been cautious about driverless transportation services since a Level 2 autonomous bus operated by the automaker hit a Paralympic athlete in Tokyo in 2021.

Among other automakers, Honda Motor plans to offer a robotaxi service in the Odaiba area in partnership with firms, including General Motor, starting in January 2026.